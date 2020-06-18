There are 25 different recommendations in the much-anticipated Alberta Fair Deal report which was finally released on June 17.

The report includes a number of items, some of them significant.

One is going ahead with a provincial referendum on equalization, something Premier Jason Kenney says will take place in 2021.

The panel also recommends the provincial government create an Alberta Police Service to replace the RCMP, pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan, and appointing an Alberta Chief Firearms Officer as the main highlights.

Kenney says this report consists of more autonomy, better representation and a renewed respect for all provinces and territories.

“Our government agrees, and work on many of these areas is already underway. We are eager to take further action on the panel’s recommendations to ensure Albertans have a strong voice and a fair deal when we need it most.”

More than 40,000 Albertans took part in the Fair Deal Panel engagement last year, providing input on ideas that could give the province a stronger role within Canada.

Oryssia Lennie, Chair of the Fair Deal Panel says Albertans told them they want government to take action to strengthen the province and “assert our jurisdiction, so I think they’ll be pleased with just how much work is happening in the areas they stressed as top priorities.”

You can read the full report here: Fair Deal Panel Report

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com