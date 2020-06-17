Mounties in Cold Lake are looking for help finding a wanted man. The RCMP says 24-year-old Jordan Louis Scanie is wanted on multiple personal offences stemming from an incident occurring on June 8th, some of which include:
– Assault causing bodily harm
– Assault
– Uttering threats
He is described as:
– 5’11”
– 201lbs
– Brown hair
– Brown eyes
– Large scar across top of right hand
– Tattoo of a marijuana leaf on right wrist
Police advise the public not to approach him if spotted as a safety precaution and instead contact the RCMP.
Tips on his location can be submitted to the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers.