The M.D. of Bonnyville says June 19th will mark the date that M.D.-run campgrounds will begin phase 2 changes.

“Following Province of Alberta guidelines, as of June 19, 2020, all Municipal District of Bonnyville owned/operated campgrounds will be implementing changes based around Phase II. This includes opening up group areas, tent sites, washrooms/outhouses, fish cleaning stands, picnic shelters, beaches, and day-use areas. Playgrounds were reopened in May. All of these facilities are “use at your own risk”. Washrooms and outhouses will be sanitized or cleaned as per provincial guidelines.”

The M.D. says campers will be responsible for their own water and sewer services. Caretakers will have a list of contractors who will be able to fill up water tanks and pump out greywater. Tips they also give include:

• If you aren’t feeling well, please stay home.

• Group camping sites will be available to reserve. When booking, please keep in mind the need to continue to practice social distancing (six feet or two metres apart).

• Campers are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

• Site-to-site visits are discouraged, unless the site is occupied by immediate family members or cohort family as recommended by the Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health.

• M.D. firewood sales will be available. Only credit or debit will be accepted as payment.

• M.D. campgrounds will not be accepting cash or cheques until further notice.

They say updated information will be available in the future on their Facebook page.