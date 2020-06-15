The Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre is back open as of Monday, with some slight differences from the usual routine.

Visitors should expect a health screening checklist when they stop by. The Wellness Centre will close down between 1 and 2 PM for a cleaning and change rooms will be unavailable for the time being.

The walking track and field house will also be open for guests.

Meanwhile in Cold Lake, city officials say they are working hard to reopen the Energy Centre for the public but a date hasn’t been set for when that could happen.

“While the City of Cold Lake regrets any inconvenience that the closure of these facilities may have caused, it is moving towards reestablishing its services to the greatest extent possible within the new guidelines issued by the Government of Alberta.”

The Bold Centre in Lac La biche is in a similar limbo, as county officials there say they are working towards re-opening but have not announced when that might be.