Mounties say a 57-year-old Plamondon man died over the weekend after an incident on Lac La Biche. The RCMP says on Saturday they got a call that a boat was spinning around on the lake with nobody on board.

Local RCMP as well as Lac La Biche protective services, Search and Rescue and a Forestry helicopter started a search for the lone occupant on the boat. At around 11:30 am, search and rescue recovered the body of the man.

Mounties don’t believe there was any foul play in regards to his death.