The MD of Bonnyville says due to high water levels, the Lessard Bridge on Range Road 452 is now closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians.

The bridge, located on Range Road 452, between Highway 55 and Township Road 624, carries traffic over the Beaver River.

There are several roads in the M.D. that are also closed due to the heavy rainfall received in the last week, as well as some roads that have water running over them.

The full list is as follows:

As of June 11, 2020, the following M.D. roads are closed due to washouts caused by heavy rains:

Township Road 593A, south of Muriel Lake

Twp. Rd. 624, east of Rge. Rd. 485 (Tiller’s Bridge)

Twp. Rd. 644 at Rge. Rd. 475

Rge. Rd. 463, south of Twp. Rd. 644

Twp. Rd. 644 at Rge. Rd. 462A

Twp. Rd. 642 at Rge. Rd. 455

Twp. Rd. 615 at Rge. Rd. 413

Siebert Lake Road

Lessard Bridge on Rge. Rd. 452

The following M.D. roads currently have water running across them:

Twp. Rd. 592, between Rge. Rds. 474 and 475

Rge. Rd. 473, north of Twp. Rd. 590

Rge. Rd. 471, south of Twp. Rd. 644A

Rge. Rd. 462 at Twp. Rd. 642

Rge. Rd. 435, south of Twp. Rd. 602

Twp. Rd. 603, west of Rge. Rd. 434