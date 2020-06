The Ardmore Hall will be getting a facelift in the future. MD of Bonnyville council voted on June 3rd to allow around $26,000 in a capital grant to the Ardmore Community Society for renovations on the hall.

The project is expected to cost around $67,000 in total, with the society kicking in around $8,000 and $32,000 coming from the provincial Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

No timeline was given for when work will begin or how long it may take.