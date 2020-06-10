The Cold Lake RCMP say they are still looking for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Jeremy Adelard Scanie (left) and 25-year-old Bryan Kalvin Collins (right) - RCMP

Mounties in Cold Lake say a few people have been arrested but some are still wanted after a series of busts aimed at outstanding warrants. The RCMP says the arrests came on the 3rd and 4th of June.

The RCMP says ten individuals in total were wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest for criminal code offences. Of these ten individuals, Desmond Spence and Jeffrey Saskatchewan were remanded into custody after their Judicial Interim Release Hearings.

Spence is facing charges of flight from police while Saskatchewan was wanted on warrants of arrests for Aggravated Assault.

The Cold Lake RCMP say they are still looking for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Jeremy Adelard Scanie and 25-year-old Bryan Kalvin Collins.

Tips on their location can be submitted to the Cold Lake RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.