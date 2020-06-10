Lac La Biche County has started an online flood damage report collection. The form is available to fill out on the county website.

“We need to know how many Lac La Biche County residents and property owners have experienced property damage or loss as a result of extensive flooding in our community in 2020.”

The county says the information collected may be used to determine future support programs and services.

“At this point, all we are doing is collecting information. Providing this information does not guarantee assistance in any form. Please do not wait to clean up and make necessary repairs.”

Lac La Biche County was hit with heavy rainfall last weekend which brought localized flooding and a partial evacuation of some communities.