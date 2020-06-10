A Saddle Lake resident is $100,000 richer after striking it big on the Lotto 6/49 Extra. Donovan Whiskeyjack says he took his win in stride when he realized it.

“I just looked at the ticket, put it right back in my wallet, and sat down to soak it in,” he said, recalling finding out he’d won after checking his ticket for the May 9 draw on the WCLC Mobile App. “Then…I called my boss and took the afternoon off!”

He says he’s going to set aside part of the money for his kids, and invest the rest.

Whiskeyjack bought the ticket at a Petro-Canada station in Acheson.