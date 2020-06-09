Alberta Health Services is looking for Lakeland residents interested in becoming members of Health Advisory Councils.

“Membership offers an opportunity to provide a local perspective on area and provincewide healthcare services over the course of a two- or three-year term”

AHS says the teams will consist of 15 volunteer members who are passionate about healthcare services and eager to engage members of their community to learn what healthcare services are working well and where improvements can be made, among other traits.

Members are also being recruited for the Cancer Provincial Advisory Council and the Addiction and Mental Health PAC. AHS says membership on the Cancer and Addiction and Mental Health PACs is ideally suited to people who have lived experience with cancer or addiction and mental health matters

All advisory councils report to the AHS Board of Directors and meet up to five times per year with AHS zone and provincial leadership.

Interested Albertans over the age of 18 are asked to submit an expression of interest form, available online at the AHS website.