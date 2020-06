The St. Paul RCMP are looking for help locating 28-year-old Alicia Cardinal. Alicia was reported missing on June 8th

Mounties believe she may be in the Edmonton area. The St. Paul RCMP are concerned for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with her.

Alicia is described as:

– Indigenous female

– 5″4′ tall

– 120 lbs

– Black hair

– Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Alicia’s whereabouts, please call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.