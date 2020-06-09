The Elizabeth Métis Settlement declared a local state of emergency on Monday evening as flooding threatened to cut off roadways in the community.

One exit from the community is said to be flooded and the main drive creek road is said to be threatened.

Around 130 family members were also evacuated to hotel rooms in Cold Lake. Emergency Crews are monitoring the situation but a timeline for families to return has not been given.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the Cold Lake Region received about 46 millimetres of rain over the course of Saturday and Sunday.