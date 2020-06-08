The Bonnyville RCMP are looking for help identifying suspects in a recent break-in to a Canadian Natural Resources Limited site.

Mounties say on June 7th at around 6:30 AM they received a call about a break and enter to the CNRL Siebert Site.

A warehouse on the site was broken into, and a set of reflective coveralls was stolen. A work vehicle was broken into, and a personal vehicle was broken into, with some damage to the driver’s side door and steering column. Police also say a third vehicle, a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, licence plate ULN 933, was stolen from the site.

Surveillance cameras show two suspects, who arrived in a white pick up truck. The first suspect, potentially male, was wearing a dark coloured jacket, and a ball cap. The second suspect has a heavier build and was wearing a light coloured hooded sweater.

Police say tips on their identities can be submitted to the Bonnyville detachment at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.