Lac La Biche County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas inside the hamlet of Lac La Biche. The announcement was made Sunday evening via Facebook.

The county says the areas of between Highway 55, Mission Road, Nashim Drive and immediately west of 105 Street in the hamlet of Lac La Biche is now under a mandatory evacuation order.

“If you are in the affected area, leave the area immediately. Leave the area immediately. Please go to the Devon Room at the Bold Center to register and you will be placed in a hotel room. Please bring pets and essential supplies for the next 48 hours with you. Please use the room’s side door at the back of the building, not the main doors.”

Heavy rainfall has caused that area to issue an emergency alert as flooding of basements and other areas remains a possibility.

The county also says it has declared a local state of emergency as of 8:38 pm Sunday evening, which they say will let “[Lac La Biche County] may take any and all action it deems necessary to deal with the situation.”

Intermitten power outages specific to residents of Sunset Bay, Keywaytin, Green Banks, Churchill Gates, Summit Heights, Deer Meadows and Lakeview Estates were also announced. The county says lift stations will be without power, which ,may cause flooding and sewer backups.