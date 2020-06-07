A man is facing charges after police say he was found in a home that didn’t belong to him while holding a rifle. The Bonnyville RCMP say the incident took place on June 1st.

Mounties say the rightful homeowner returned home from a weekend away and entered the house on Lakeshore drive only to find the suspect inside and holding a .22 calibre rifle.

The RCMP arrived quickly and arrested the man without incident. The 34-year-old has been charged with breaking-and-entering and theft of a firearm among other charges.

Nobody was hurt during the ordeal.