Wet weather brought some headaches for different municipalities over the weekend. A pair of grey days dropped high levels of rainfall across the region.

On Sunday Lac La Biche County took to Facebook to ask residents to limit non-essential water use as they dealt with high water levels at their treatment plants.

The Town of St. Paul also made a similar request on social media Sunday night, saying that their water levels had reached a critical point.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for the area on Saturday evening, saying as much as 75 millimetres of rain could fall in the Lakeland over a 24-hour period. The blame is being levied against a low-pressure system that tracked its way across the province from the south.

The system and the rain its bringing is said to be fizzling out by Monday afternoon.