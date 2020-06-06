Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Lakeland Saturday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A low-pressure system in Montana will move northward tonight and is expected to bring widespread rain to Alberta overnight into Sunday. Total rainfall amounts of 50-75 mm by Monday morning are likely.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says for areas near Edmonton and to the east, scattered showers this evening will become more widespread through the overnight period and will persist through Sunday before ending early Monday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.