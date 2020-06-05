Lac La Biche County says the area is dealing with flooding after heavy rainfalls this week. The county took to Facebook on Thursday to say that some roads, including a section of Highway 55 that runs through the hamlet of Lac La Biche, would be closed so crews could run pumps to alleviate the flooding.

The county also says that the rainfall means the wastewater treatment plant is running at maximum capacity. In a seperate Facebook post, the county recommended residents start moving valuables from the basement to avoid flooding damage if it occurs.

More rain is in the forceast for the Lac La Biche area into the weekend and after. Environment and Climate Change Canada says the region has seen about 66 millimetres of rainfall since the start of June.