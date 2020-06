The Elk Point RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 23-year-old man. Riley Berland was last seen on May 31st in Frog Lake. The Elk Point RCMP and Riley’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Berland is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’10

· 160lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

Elk Point RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or your local police.