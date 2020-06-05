A popular celebration of everything Métis is heading online for 2020. The Métis Nation of Alberta says Alberta Métis Fest 2020 on June 13th will be a virtual celebration of music, culture, and connection.

The MNA is encouraging those joining in to download the Chime Live app to watch the fest and access the virtual tradeshow, break out rooms, and discover other bonus content. An online version of the festival will also be available at the Métis Nation website and Facebook page.

A full agenda is still in the works but a virtual jigging contest featuring a $500 grand prize along with the opportunity to make a video entitled “What it Means to Be Métis” has already been announced.

For more information, phone the MNA Provincial Office at 780-455-2200.