The unemployment rate has hit a record high of 13.7 percent.

This is the highest the jobless rate has been since 1982.

The economy added 289,600 jobs in May as businesses started to reopen.

The agency says the increase in the unemployment rate is a result of more people looking for work, particularly people who have worked in the past year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March over 3-million Canadian jobs have been lost.

The unemployment rate pre-pandemic in February was 5.6-percent.