It’s been a long time coming, but Canada’s seniors will see financial support to weather the impacts of COVID-19 in the first week of July.

The Prime Minister confirmed today that the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and Old Age Security (OAS) for Canada’s seniors announced in May will be in their bank accounts by July 6th.

The announcement in May said that seniors on the GIS would get an additional $200. As for those receiving OAS, there is an extra $300 to offset some of the extra costs. This means the 2.2 million elders receiving both OAS and GIS would get an additional $500 to help with everyday expenses.



Trudeau also said later today the federal government will be releasing new modeling on COVID-19 in Canada which will have more details on the country’s progress to date.

He says the details will show Canadians are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus in many communities.