A pair of Lakeland schools will be getting provincial money to help with their playgrounds. Alberta Education says both Cold Lake Elementary School and Ashmont Elementary and Secondary Replacement School will be seeing cash after recently expanding its playground funding criteria to get more playgrounds built than would have otherwise.

“Our government is proud to support school divisions with this new funding – especially now. It is crucial, now more than ever, to help projects like these move ahead for schools and communities during these challenging times. Playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and provide a place for all children to explore, develop and have fun!” says Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education.

Alberta Education provides grant funding of up to $250,000 per school to support the construction of a playground for eligible projects.

This additional funding is said to address playgrounds at schools that were replaced on the same site as their original building and new school projects announced between April and December 2013 where the playground has not yet been built.

Moving forward, any new school with K-6 programming will have funding for a playground included in their capital budgets.

Cold Lake Elementary School is said to be receiving $132,000 while Ashmont Elementary and Secondary Replacement School will get $245,000