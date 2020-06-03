The Cold Lake RCMP detachment has been selected to be a part of phase two of the Alberta RCMP’s online crime reporting pilot program beginning June 8th.

The online crime reporting tool will allow residents of the Cold Lake detachment area to report select crimes online and all reports will be followed up with a phone call from a police officer within five business days. Mounties say the project has been put into motion to ensure the public is able to report certain crime types in whatever way is most convenient or accessible to them.

Citizens will be able to report the following crimes online:

· Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

· Theft of bicycle under $5,000

· Theft under $5,000

· Theft from vehicle under $5,000

· Lost property

Incidents must also satisfy the following conditions to be reported online:

· No witnesses or suspects

· Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000

· Vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair

· There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

Other detachments rolled out in phase one and two of the pilot program include Airdrie, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Banff and Strathcona County.

The full launch of online crime reporting across all Alberta RCMP jurisdictions will take place on June 15, 2020.