Mounties in Bonnyville say a pair of people have been charged in connection to a stolen unmarked police car from Prince George, BC

Early on the morning of May 31st, the Bonnyville Mounties responded to information received from the public regarding a stolen unmarked police vehicle that was driving in the area.

Bonnyville RCMP confirmed with the RCMP in Prince George, BC that an unmarked police vehicle had been stolen and that it contained various police uniforms and equipment but did not contain any police-issued firearms.

At around 5:30 a.m. the two suspects and the stolen police vehicle were found just North of Bonnyville. The police uniform and equipment were also later recovered.

33-year-old Kohl Anthony Timms of Mcbride, BC and a 33-year-old woman who was not named are now facing charges including possession of a stolen vehicle.