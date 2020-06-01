The RCMP in Lac La Biche says they arrested a man in Heart Lake using the Emergency Response Team last week. Mounties say on May 22nd they obtained a warrant after a firearms complaint on the suspect.

On May 27th local RCMP officers with help from the Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services executed the search warrant on a property in the community.

53-year-old Morris Monias was arrested and now faces charges including possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

A Judicial Interim Release hearing was held, and Monias was released on a Release Order, with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on July 13th.