Mounties in Cold Lake say a man is facing charges after they believe he shot a bear in a residential area of the city.

On May 28th at around 8 PM, the Cold Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of a male shooting a firearm on Beach Avenue in a residential area. Mounties say their investigation revealed that the suspect was shooting at a bear in front of his home.

Two shots were fired and it is believed the bear was injured before running off into a wooded area. The shots also caused extensive damage to another residence. Fish and Wildlife Officers have set up traps in hopes of catching the injured animal near the area.

A 41-year-old male from Cold Lake was arrested and charged with two firearm offences and one wildlife act offence. A shotgun along with ammunition was seized in relation to this incident. The accused’s name cannot be released pending a swearing of an Information.

He is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on August 26th.