Health Minister Tyler Shandro holding up a package of four non-medical masks during a news conference Friday in Calgary. Credit to Government of Alberta livestream.

The province has launched a new strategy to include providing free non-medical masks to Albertans who need them.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the government is partnering with A & W, McDonald’s, and Tim Hortons to distribute the non-medical masks, at no cost, through their drive-thru locations across Alberta.

“Albertans will be eligible for four masks per person,” Shandro said on Friday. “So there will be a package that people will be able to get these non-medical masks made available to them.”

Shandro says they plan to give out up to 20 million of these masks with distribution beginning in early June.

The UCP government is also working with municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis Settlements and local agencies to distribute the non-medical masks to those who need them, such as people who depend on public transit.

The masks will be available at almost 600 restaurant partner locations across Alberta. Masks will be available only at drive-thrus at those three fast-food chains and only while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to get the masks either.

Mask use in Alberta is not mandatory, however the province notes they are an option for situations where maintaining a physical distance of two metres is not possible.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com