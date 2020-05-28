The man facing charges of killing a pair of hunters north of Glendon has pleaded not guilty. Anthony Michael Bilodeau entered the plea inside a St. Paul courtroom last week and has elected for a jury trial.

Bilodeau is accused of killing 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and Sansom’s uncle 57-year-old Morris Cardinal in an incident north of the village back in March. The men were said to be in the area hunting moose.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled to take place in St. Paul on June 18th.

Bilodeau turned himself in to the Bonnyville RCMP about 4 days after the crime took place.