The RCMP in Cold Lake is looking for help IDing a suspect in a recent break-and-enter. On May 24th the Cold Lake RCMP received a call at approximately 9:00 a.m. of a break-in at the Mach 1 Cycle and Sports store.

The mounties say upon further investigation, it was noted that a lone male suspect can be seen on camera smashing a back door window and entering the premises. Once inside the suspect stole an undetermined amount of merchandise.

The person in question is seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, red shoes, black pants and a backpack.

Anyone with tips can call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers.