The RCMP is laying charges against a school bus driver after an accident on Highway 28 near Smoky Lake last year.

The crash occurred on December 2nd at the intersection of Range Road 180 and Highway 28 between the bus and mobile crane. 14 students from H.A Kostash School were on the bus involved with one of them having to be transported to Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance and others taken to a local hospital.

The 66-year-old driver of the bus faces a charge of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act and will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on August 6th.