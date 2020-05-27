Police in Elk Point are looking for some suspects in a recent break-and-enter. Mounties say it happened on May 25th at a local business.

The suspects gained entry into the building by prying the door open. Once inside, mounties say they stole keys to vehicles and rifled through vehicles parked on the property and stole some personal belongings. The suspects also stole two trucks from the property.

– 2008 White Ford F350 Alberta plate CDT 7783

– 2008 Maroon Chevrolet Silverado Alberta plate CBR0725

Elk Point RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify the people involved in this incident.

On surveillance, the suspect is seen taking keys from a shelf and a second suspect is seen in the background holding what appears to be a firearm.

Anyone with tips can call the Elk Point RCMP detachment at 780-724-3964 or Crime Stoppers.