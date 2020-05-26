Mounties are laying charges against a Frog Lake man after a truck was stolen with children inside of it in Cold Lake. Police say the incident took place on May 24th.

A Cold Lake RCMP officer was conducting patrols and noticed a distraught individual in a convenience store parking lot on 55 Street.

Mounties say two adults entered the convenience store and then exited to find their idling truck stolen. Two older children were in the truck at the time of the theft.

Police immediately set up containment in the area and were searching for the truck when the children walked back to the store unharmed. It is alleged the suspect stole the truck and then dropped off the children a short distance away.

Cold Lake RCMP located the truck abandoned near the store. With assistance from RCMP Police Dog Service , the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

37-year-old Owen Stanley is facing charges including two counts of abduction among other offences.