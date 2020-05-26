The fire ban in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area has been downgraded to a fire advisory. That means backyard fire pits, barbecue charcoal briquettes, and safe wood campfires on public or private lands are allowed.

Also okay are the use of propane, natural gas or powered appliances, catalytic or infrared-style heaters, and recreational off-highway vehicles. Fire permits to allow for things like residential burning are also available but may be restricted if weather conditions change.

Other than campfires, no burning is allowed without a permit.

The province says the change is due to recent precipitation in many parts of Alberta. It adds the advisory will be evaluated daily.

“Restrictions can be phased back in as necessary to address wildfire risk area-by-area, allowing Albertans the freedom to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible,” the fire advisory notes. “We expect this fire advisory to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires in Alberta while allowing Albertans to enjoy outdoor activities as much as possible.”

The change is effective May 26th.

More information on fire bans around the province is on the Alberta Fire Ban website.

