The Municipal District of Bonnyville is pleased to announce the reopening of M.D. playgrounds and baseball diamonds, as of Monday, June 1, 2020.

The playgrounds and ball diamonds were closed April 3rd in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it should be noted the ball diamonds are open to unorganized play only – there is to be no league games/tournaments held at this time. Playground equipment will not be sanitized.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health increased gathering limits from 15 people to 50 people last week. The M.D wants to remind residents to continue to follow the recommendations from the CMOH and continue to keep a friendly six feet of space between you and other people outside of your households and cohort families. They encourage those using the facilities to bring hand sanitizer with them, and use as necessary.

Please note – all M.D. outhouses, washrooms, change rooms, and shower facilities are still closed to the public. Please keep this in mind when heading out for your family fun time. When using these facilities, please help keep the M.D. litter-free, and clean up any waste you may accumulate (including disinfectant wipes) during your visit.

The M.De continue to encourage our residents to follow guidance from Alberta Health Services and the directives of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. To keep up to date on COVID-19 in Alberta, please visit www.ahs.ca/COVID-19.