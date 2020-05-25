Alberta Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaking at recent COVID-19 press conference. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

The percentage of recovered COVID-19 cases in Alberta has now risen to 87.

Of the province’s 6,879 cases a total of 5,979 are considered recovered.

There are 762 active cases, 45 of them are being treated in hospital and five are in the ICU.

Alberta recorded only 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (May 25), however, there were three additional deaths. The number of deaths has now risen to 138.

All cases in the Lakeland are considered recovered.

Tuesday’s data shows just over 239,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted province-wide since early March.