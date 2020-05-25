The Cold Lake RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 34-year-old Jamie Robin Paquette who was reported missing on May 24th.

Jamie was last seen on May 15th, 2020 at approximately 11:00 a.m., getting dropped off to catch a bus to leave town. Due to COVID-19, buses were not running at this time. She was believed to be headed in the direction of Edmonton.

Jamie is described as:

· Indigenous female

· 5’0″ – 150 lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jamie Robin Paquette, please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at (780) 594-3301 or with Crime Stoppers or your local police.