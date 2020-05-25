The Northern Lights Public Schools Board of Trustees is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Friends of Education Awards.

“We encourage all of our parents, students and staff to consider nominating someone in our community who makes a difference in the lives of our students,” said Board Chair Arlene Hrynyk. “This is an opportunity for the Board to say thank you to our community partners for the support they provide to our schools and the opportunities they provide for our students.”

The Friends of Education Awards recognize organizations or individuals who have made special contributions to education in Northern Lights Public Schools, either at more than one school or for a significant time frame. This is the 10th year the awards will be presented.

Last year’s award winners were Steve Charlton, Dr. Mohammad Al-Bekai from Generations Eye Care, and Kristen Shewchuk from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lac La Biche.

The Board will be accepting nominations for the 2020 Friends of Education Awards until Friday, June 5th.