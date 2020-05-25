The Town of Bonnyville will have a new Chief Administrative Officer this summer with a familiar name. Current Assistant CAO Bill Rogers will move into the role at the beginning of June, taking over for Mark Power who is retiring.

Power has been the CAO of the town since 2006. Meanwhile, Rogers’s resume includes time as CAO for the Village of Ryley and about 20 years working with municipal governments.

Rogers and his family moved to the area about 7 years ago.

Power will stay on with the town for about two months to act as an advisor before finally heading to retirement.