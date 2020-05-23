Northern Alberta added two COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 234. In the Lakeland, all active cases have been considered recovered since early last week.

Across Alberta, Alberta Health Services says 18 new cases were added Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 6818. Of those, 814 are considered active and 5,801 recovered.

The province says its hospitalization rates remain low with 48 people in hospital, including six in intensive care. One more Albertan died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 135 province-wide.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 232,774 tests have been done, with 3,981 tests completed in the last 24 hours. There are 74 active cases and 630 recovered cases at continuing care facilities.