A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta Thursday.

That brings the provincial tally to 6,768, though 84% of them are now recovered. There are 926 active cases, including 59 people in the hospital, six of them in the ICU.

Four additional deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, all residents of continuing care facilities in Calgary. The death toll now sits at 132 in Alberta.

In the Lakeland all active cases have been considered recovered since early last week. The MD had 7 recorded cases, the city of Cold Lake had 4 cases, St. Paul County had 3 cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases since the pandemic began.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 225,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Alberta.