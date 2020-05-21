A pair from Bonnyville is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking after RCMP pulled their vehicle over in Fort Saskatchewan. Mounties say the stop took place on May 14th.

An RCMP officer noticed the car having trouble staying in the middle of the road. Police pulled the car over and say a search turned up around 50 grams of meth along with a scale and other paraphernalia along with some cash.

The 37-year-old driver and his 36-year-old female passenger are now due in Fort Saskatchewan court to answer to the charges later in the summer.