The MD of Bonnyville says offices are starting to reopen to the public.

“The Municipal District of Bonnyville is pleased to announce the reopening of M.D. buildings to the public, starting Monday, May 25, 2020.”

Offices were closed March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hours for M.D. offices are as follows:

• Main Administration Office – 4905-50 Ave. Bonnyville – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Transportation & Utilities/Agriculture & Waste Services Offices – 61330 Range Road 455

– 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Parks, Recreation & Culture Office – 61330 Range Road 455 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“In order to keep our residents and our staff safe, we have installed plexiglass barriers at our Main Office front administrative areas. We also ask that if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have had contact with anyone who is currently sick due to COVID-19, or if you (or someone in your household) has returned from outside of Canada in the last 14 days that you continue to do business with the M.D. via phone or email.”

“Public spaces within our buildings will be sanitized often, and hand sanitizer will be available for use during your time inside of the offices. Our staff will continue to follow strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols to ensure the safety of

our residents.”

“We continue to encourage our residents to follow guidance from Alberta Health Services, and the directives of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. To keep up to date on COVID-19 in Alberta, please visit www.ahs.ca/COVID-19. We understand our office closures were a challenging time for our residents, and we thank you for your patience over the last two months.”