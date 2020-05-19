Only 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday.

Of the province’s 6,716 total cases, 87% of them are now recovered. A total of 61 people are in hospital and eight of them are being treated in the ICU.

There are no new deaths to report.

No new cases were reported in the AHS North Zone. Meanwhile, in the Lakeland, all cases of COVID-19 are reported to be recovered since early last week.

Tuesday’s data shows just under 219,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted province-wide since early March.