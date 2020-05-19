The first-ever “Virtual Trail Ride” for the 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society brought in $12,500 in donations for organ and tissue donation.

“The members, along with a handful of supporters, saddled up and rode part of the Alberta Iron Horse Trail, sharing live footage and photos on Facebook and Twitter. Friends and followers returned the favour and shared photos and videos of their journey all while bringing in donations and helping to spread the word. Riders and walkers alike, tuned in from Drayton Valley, the Metro-Edmonton Region, Bonnyville, Sturgeon County, and Lac St. Anne.”

The money is said to be used to help the group maintain six apartments with the GoodHearts Foundation and cover any additional expenses for recovering transplant patients and their families.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part from their homes, supported us, shared photos and encouraged others to consider organ donation.” said Founder and double-lung recipient Morris Irvine. “We can’t do this important work without you, our friends and supporters,” said Irvine.

Donations are still being accepted on the group’s website.

The society says 4500 Canadians are currently waiting for a transplant, including some 700 Albertans.