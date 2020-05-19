Unsealed search warrants reveal more details of the shooter that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

The 40-page document was released by a Nova Scotia judge today.

Police found five firearms and ammunition including the service revolver of Constable Heidi Stevenson. She was killed while trying to stop the shooter. The document also reveals the gunman had bought almost $800 worth of gas prior to his rampage.

Witness accounts describe him as “disturbed”, “paranoid”, and a “psychopath”. Others called him a “person that people enjoy talking to”.

The 12-hour rampage happened on April 18th and 19th and included shootings and arson attacks.

More warrants are expected to be released at a hearing on May 25th.

Police have not uncovered how the shooter obtained the guns.

The RCMP Behavioural Analysis Unit is doing a psychological autopsy on the gunman.