The Town of Bonnyville and the MD of Bonnyville are currently trying to broker a deal that will transfer ownership of the Bonnyville Regional Airport. Representatives from the town say the topic of who should take care of the airport, which lies 2 miles north of town near Highway 41, has come up before.

The decision to enter negotiations took a step forward at the end of April when the two governments named reps to help hash out a plan.

How a potential deal might affect funding and who will pay for what has yet to be hashed out. Bonnyville town council says they expect a potential agreement to be submitted to both parties before a final decision is locked in.