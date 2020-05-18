Alberta continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

There are 39 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, none of which were reported in the North zone. There are 229 total cases in the zone and all cases in the Lakeland region have recovered.

There is a total of 6,683 cases, 5,519 of those are considered recovered. Of the 1,036 cases still considered active, 57 are currently in the hospital and nine of those cases are in intensive care.

Alberta reported one additional death in the Calgary zone. There have been 127 total deaths since the pandemic began in March.

More than 216,000 tests have been performed across the province with more than 3,400 of them done in the past 24 hours.