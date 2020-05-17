There was one new COVID-19 cases reported in the AHS North zone but the Lakeland region remains the same with all cases recovering so far. There has been a total of 229 cases in the zone.

Across the province, there were 57 new cases bringing the total number of active cases to 1,064. There are 57 people being treated in hospitals and nine are currently in the intensive care unit.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province is 6,644 with 5,453 of them considered to be recovered.

There was one more deaths recorded in the Calgary zone, bringing the total number of deaths to 127.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 213,078 test have been done in the province. Over the last 24 hours, 3,761 were completed.